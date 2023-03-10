Open in App
Picayune, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Cold Case Closed: Jefferson Parish couple arrested 1992 death of baby girl

By Raeven Poole,

5 days ago
GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish cold case is finally closed after an arrest was made 31 years later.

On Jan. 6, 2022, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations requested the help of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the New Orleans Field Office, to assist with an investigation into the 1992 homicide of an infant.

The crime dates back to Apr. 17, 1992, when the body of a female infant was discovered in a garbage bag in Picayune, Mississippi. The Picayune Police Department led the beginning investigations, where evidence revealed a link to Gretna, Louisiana.

An autopsy report listed the cause of death as perinatal asphyxia due to smothering.

Years later, in August 2021, the case was reopened due to advanced technology identifying DNA profiles and fingerprints from preserved evidence. Further investigation identified the infant’s parents:

  • 50-year-old Andrew Carriere
  • 50-year-old Inga Johansen Carriere

The two were reportedly living in Louisiana at the time of death, say deputies. An arrest warrant was issued for both. Andrew Carriere was arrested in Galliano, LA, and Inga Johansen at her home in Avondale, LA.

The two are now booked in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a charge of First Degree Murder.

