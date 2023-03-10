JoJo’s ShakeBAR bringing decadent desserts, cocktails to Pointe Orlando

There’s something sweet coming to Pointe Orlando.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is set to host its grand opening weekend March 18 and 19.

Officials say the bar will serve up ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia, diner fare, hand-crafted cocktails, decadent desserts, and over-the-top “Biggie Shakes.”

Reservations are now available on OpenTable for Saturday and Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

