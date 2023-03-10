Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

JoJo’s ShakeBAR bringing decadent desserts, cocktails to Pointe Orlando

By Sarah Wilson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1P2h_0lEQOPzL00

There’s something sweet coming to Pointe Orlando.

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is set to host its grand opening weekend March 18 and 19.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officials say the bar will serve up ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia, diner fare, hand-crafted cocktails, decadent desserts, and over-the-top “Biggie Shakes.”

Reservations are now available on OpenTable for Saturday and Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Read: Iconic Disney Parks treat heading to grocery stores

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orlando, FL newsLocal Orlando, FL
JoJo's ShakeBAR to serve up booze-filled milkshakes at first Florida location
Orlando, FL1 day ago
'House of Cereal' in Orlando Is a Legit Childhood Dream Come True
Orlando, FL17 hours ago
Orlando restaurateur to open new concept in former Marlow’s Tavern space in Winter Park
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Winter Park Village tenant offers chance to eat, drink and shop
Orlando, FL11 hours ago
Downtown Orlando readies for busy week of events from sports to St. Patrick’s Day
Orlando, FL13 hours ago
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival offers up art for all tastes this weekend
Winter Park, FL1 day ago
12 Easter events happening in Central Florida this year
Orlando, FL3 days ago
‘It’s like Uber for lawn care’: GreenPal App expands services to Orlando
Orlando, FL13 hours ago
Mom of boy who died on Orlando Free Fall drop tower speaks as ride is dismantled
Orlando, FL15 hours ago
Orlando’s Top Dentists Spotlight Series: Dream Dental Services
Orlando, FL1 day ago
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Orlando, FL4 days ago
Rollins College nears completion of Tiedtke Theatre complex
Winter Park, FL1 day ago
Tuition-free Bezos Academy opens in Orlando
Orlando, FL20 hours ago
Salad Station to Expand into Central Florida
Orlando, FL5 days ago
Lake County man cashes in on Florida Lottery scratch-off game, becomes instant millionaire
Astatula, FL1 day ago
Busy Bike Week 2023 sees pre-pandemic crowds
Daytona Beach, FL2 days ago
March Madness: Big-time programs descend on Orlando for 1st, 2nd rounds
Orlando, FL4 hours ago
Downtown building hits the market after $7M in recent renovations
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Fallen firefighter Austin Duran named Apopka’s ‘Firefighter of the Year’
Apopka, FL1 day ago
Meet the 27-year-old billionaire whose Orlando company is helping create an ‘uncrashable car’
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Spring break brings crowds to Volusia County amid a busy Bike Week
Daytona Beach, FL3 days ago
Clermont considers future plans for old 8th Street Pier
Clermont, FL2 days ago
Temperatures will drop as storms push out; see how chilly it will get
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Cooler and drier weather ahead after front moves through Central Florida
Orlando, FL1 day ago
UCF excited to visit Florida in NIT opener
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Man arrested for shooting teenage girl at Orlando Sonic
Orlando, FL17 hours ago
Seminole County man strikes gold, winning $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Longwood, FL2 days ago
Brightline to Orlando: 130-mph speed tests, opening date, ticket prices and safety updates
Orlando, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy