Borger, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger man sentenced to 85 years in prison after July 2022 car chase in Carson County

By Caden Keenan,

5 days ago
PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a press release from the 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a Carson County jury sentenced 29-year-old Alex Hernandez Orona on Thursday to a total of 85 years in prison, in the wake of a July 2022 high-speed chase.

The release detailed that Orona, of Borger, was sentenced to 60 years in prison “for the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon,” alongside 25 years for “the third degree felony of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, enhanced.” Orona was arrested in July 2022 after a 30-minute chase involving six Carson County Deputies.

The chase began on US Hwy 60 east of Panhandle, according to the release, when officials tried to pull Orona over for a traffic violation. Orona u-turned on the highway and fled into oncoming traffic, and officials chased him down county roads, across the 6666 Ranch, and onto State Highway 207. The chase eventually ended after Orona was forced into the barrow ditch about 10 miles north of Panhandle.

In the course of the 30-minute chase, said the release, Orona drove through fences and gates on the 6666 Ranch, crashed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle, had his tires shot out by another deputy, and fled on foot after wrecking into the barrow ditch before he was arrested.

During testimony, Carson County Deputie Lonnie Leinenweaver said that Orona rammed his patrol vehicle in an effort to escape back onto SH 207. The release noted that during his testimony, Leinenweaver said he could have moved his vehicle out of the way to avoid the impact, but blocked Orona and “took the hit trying to protect innocent vehicles.”

After Orona was convicted of the charges brought against him for the chase incident, the State presented evidence that Orona had been convicted and sent to prison on two previous occasions. The prior convictions enhanced the punishment range, said the release, for both felonies to 25 to 99 years, or life.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

