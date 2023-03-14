Open in App
Sporting News

How long is Jalen Brunson out? Foot injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Knicks guard

By Scott Rafferty,

2 days ago

Jalen Brunson is back on the injury report.

In a loss to the Kings on March 9, Brunson left at the end of the second quarter with the same foot injury that sidelined him the previous two games.

Brunson has appeared in 62 of 70 games this season. The Knicks are 36-26 with him and 4-4 without him.

What's next for Brunson? Here's everything we know about his injury and the latest on when he could return.

What is Jalen Brunson's injury?

Brunson missed New York's recent matchups with Boston and Charlotte with a sore left foot . He returned from a two-game absence on March 9 against the Kings, only to leave after the first half with the same injury .

Brunson was seen hobbling after a drive to the basket in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

Here's a video of the play:

Brunson left the game with 19 points on 6-for-12 shooting in 19 minutes of play.

How long will Jalen Brunson be out?

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said after the Kings game that Brunson had indeed re-aggravated his injury.

"Not that I know of," Thibodeau responded when asked if Brunson was going to New York for tests. "I'll speak with the medical people. Let them do their job. You gotta trust them, and you trust Jalen. They'll evaluate him, and whatever he needs, we'll make sure he gets."

The loss to the Kings was the first of four straight road games for the Knicks. Brunson was ruled out of each end of New York's back-to-back in Los Angeles, missing Saturday's matchup with the Clippers before being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

Brunson is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, the final stop on the road trip. The Knicks will return to New York to face the Nuggets on Saturday, March 18.

With a 40-30 record, the Knicks currently have the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They're three games behind the fourth-place Cavaliers (43-27) and tied with the fifth-place Nets (39-29).

In his first season with the Knicks, Brunson is averaging career highs of 23.8 points and 6.1 assists per game.

Jalen Brunson career stats, highlights

  • 14.0 points per game
  • 4.2 assists per game
  • 3.1 rebounds per game
  • 0.6 steals per game
  • 0.1 blocks per game
  • 1.4 turnovers per game
  • 26.5 minutes per game
  • 49.2 percent field goal shooting
  • 38.4 percent 3-point field goal shooting
  • 81.3 percent free throw shooting

