Open in App
Park City, UT
See more from this location?
TownLift

A year in review, the 2023 Resort Report looks at the Western market

By TownLift // Sponsored by Summit Sotheby's International Realty,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I2Hf_0lEQCfab00

PARK CITY, Utah — In a dynamic and ever-evolving real estate industry, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to release the 2023 Resort Report . This annual publication is created entirely in-house, providing an in-depth overview of the unique resort community markets spread across the Mountain West.

After record-breaking transaction volume in 2021 and 2022, market demand for real estate located in mountain communities throughout the western United States remains strong.

Taking an in-depth look at these specific markets, Summit Sotheby’s International Realty’s annual Resort Report highlights areas including Park City, Utah; Aspen, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Snowmass Village, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park in Colorado; Sandpoint and Sun Valley in Idaho; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Big Sky and Whitefish, Montana; North and South Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada; and Santa Fe, New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369SQP_0lEQCfab00

“As leaders in Utah’s luxury real estate industry and professionals serving a high-demand resort market, it’s vital that we stay up-to-date with shifting trends as the market changes.” said Emily Augello, VP of Marketing for Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. “In addition to our Resort Report, our team also publishes Quarterly Market Reports and our signature bi-annual publication, Collections Magazine. We have the experience, tools and sophistication needed to help sellers today position their home on market, and to match buyers with the perfect ski destination for their unique needs. Providing accurate market information is just one way we stay informed and ensure we provide a real estate experience that goes above and beyond the competition.”

Home prices have continued to climb as buyers seek properties in desirable locales with convenient access to ski resorts, open space, rivers, and lakes.

Over the last year, the average sold price for homes rose by 12.86% across the seventeen resort communities profiled in this report. However, year-over-year transaction volume has begun to stabilize from the buying frenzy these resort regions experienced over the past two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nK3fU_0lEQCfab00

“In today’s shifting market, pricing, launch strategy and marketing matters more now than ever before.” said Thomas Wright, President and Principal Broker of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. “Demand remains strong for properly positioned real estate throughout Park City and the Wasatch Back, with buyers continuing to show interest from our key feeder markets. Because of Park City’s great proximity to the new Mayflower Mountain Resort, which is scheduled to open during the ‘24-25 ski season, we anticipate continued buyer demand from major metropolitan feeder areas well into 2023.”

In part because of the truly connected affiliate network behind Sotheby’s International Realty, Summit SIR’s annual Resort Report has become one of the most widely read and distributed market data reports in the United States. No matter the location, lifestyle or real estate need, this network – powered by innovation, heritage and results­­ – delivers luxury experiences, timely market commentary and property resources unlike any other.

To read the complete 2023 Resort Report or any other publications direct from Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, visit summitsothebysrealty.com/eng/market-reports today to see how our one-of-a-kind mountain resort locale compares to other destinations.

Sotheby’s 2022 Resort Report gives insight into Mountain West market


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Park City hosts ski and resort industries public discussion
Park City, UT1 day ago
Women’s History Month: Main Street’s matriarch, Mary Lou Toly
Park City, UT18 hours ago
Fluorinated ski wax banned in Park City Utah
Park City, UT5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Church donates thousands of water shares to benefit Great Salt Lake
Salt Lake City, UT12 hours ago
Welcome Home: Deer Waters
Hideout, UT3 days ago
Park City Museum lecture: Major John Wesley Powell, exploring the last uncharted Western territory
Park City, UT2 days ago
Park City Council to hold public hearing on Snow Park Village Thursday, March 16
Park City, UT15 hours ago
Mountain Town Music to bring free concert series to City Park
Park City, UT1 day ago
Summit County claims legislative cronyism, seeks veto of SB 84 from Cox
Park City, UT4 hours ago
Emergency pothole repairs force lane closure at I-80 E off-ramp at Kimball Junction
Park City, UT1 day ago
A look back at the flooding of 1983 as Utah gears up for heavy spring runoff
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
23/24 Ikon Pass pricing announced, on sale March 16
Park City, UT6 days ago
Time change making you tired? This video of a sleepy elk shows you’re not alone
Park City, UT2 days ago
Mikaela Shiffrin brings aboard Karin Harjo as head coach
Park City, UT1 day ago
Harmons grocery looking at expanding to The Outlets
Park City, UT6 days ago
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Weber Canyon backcountry avalanche (Updated)
Park City, UT6 days ago
Heber City Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects
Heber City, UT16 hours ago
SNAPPED: Oh deer! Wasatch County officers rescue animal from geothermal hot pot
Park City, UT6 days ago
PCFD responds to Park City Transit bus on fire
Park City, UT6 days ago
Utah Royals to return next season as NWSL’s 13th team
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Sundance Film ‘Fire of Love’ up for Oscar
Park City, UT3 days ago
Driver transported to hospital after single-vehicle rollover
Park City, UT1 day ago
Heads Up: Daylight savings starts Sunday
Park City, UT4 days ago
Video shows Utah traffic stop ending in barrage of gunfire
Farmington, UT6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy