Open in App
WDTN

McDonald’s expands chicken sandwich lineup with new flavors

By Iman Palm,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfFlz_0lEPytm600

( KTLA ) — McDonald’s is changing its chicken sandwich lineup with a name change and the debut of two new flavors slated to hit menus next week.

The fast-food company announced that its chicken sandwich will now have the famous “Mc” prefix and will now be known as the “McCrispy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9QQI_0lEPytm600
McDonald’s new chicken sandwich flavors, Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe. (McDonald’s)

“Earning your ‘Mc’ is a true McDonald’s badge of honor,” a news release said.

To commemorate the name change, McDonald’s also announced two new flavors — Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe — that will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning March 13.

McDonald’s fan favorite, the Shamrock Shake, is back

“Both sandwiches feature our signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce – made with buttermilk, dried herbs and spices – and served on a toasted potato roll,” a news release said.

The deluxe version of the sandwich will also include shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices.

To wash it all down, customers will be able to enjoy the new McDonald’s lemonade drink, made with “real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar,” according to the McDonald’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zebra bites man’s arm off in Ohio before being put down
Circleville, OH1 day ago
Akron murder victims identified; fourth victim survives
Akron, OH1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX16 hours ago
Judge sets bond at $1M for suspect in Ohio homicide
Reynoldsburg, OH1 day ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH2 days ago
Victims in Akron triple homicide identified as Youngstown residents
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
‘Avoid the area’: SWAT responds to incident in Dayton
Dayton, OH5 hours ago
Sewer suspects captured after plunging into Ohio river to evade police
Dayton, OH9 hours ago
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Police investigating after body discovered in Middletown
Middletown, OH2 hours ago
Man accused of murder and dumping body in landfill appears in court
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man killed in Trotwood house fire: ID released
Trotwood, OH1 day ago
Arrest warrant issued in fatal gas station shooting
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Police investigating after Cleveland officer shot
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
WATCH: Large herd of deer charge across roadway
Chesapeake, VA12 hours ago
Jack Sawyer will take on new role for Ohio State in 2023
Columbus, OH13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy