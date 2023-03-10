Alison Hammond reveals her niece Jasmine is in hospital... 12 years after heart transplant

Alison Hammond has revealed that her niece is in hospital.

Jasmine, 23, the daughter of Alison's sister Saundra, underwent a life-saving heart transplant 12 years ago, after being diagnosed with ­Kawasaki disease aged three.

On Friday's This Morning, during a discussion about the NHS , Alison, 48, revealed: 'My niece is in hospital right now - I’ve been going back and forward - she’s doing really well by the way.

'But, the NHS staff have been absolutely amazing. She has been treated absolutely amazingly. Hi Jasmine!'

This Morning declined to comment further when contacted by MailOnline.

Jasmine almost died after suffering a heart attack in 2011, but luckily a heart transplant saved her life.

The operation was the first time a ­transplant had been performed at Birmingham ­Children's Hospital.

Alison told The Mirror in 2012: 'We are a very close family. I love ­Jasmine so much, and to see her get sick like that was a horrible shock.

'I was at Jasmine's bedside as often as I could be – we took it in turns to be with her at all times. Our family is like that – we all support one another.

'I was working on This Morning, but I would go in and visit or even stay overnight just so I could get to spend more time with her.'

Kawasaki disease is a condition that mainly affects children under the age of five. It's also known as mucocutaneous lymph node syndrome.

The disease causes the blood vessels to become inflamed and swollen, which can lead to complications in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart.

Alison's candid admission comes after it was reported that she is top choice to take over from Holly Willoughby, 42, on This Morning, if she were to ever step down.

The bubbly presenter, already hosts the daytime TV show on Fridays alongside Dermot O'Leary , but could be headed for a promotion if Holly jumps ship.

While bosses appear to be keen to keep longstanding presenter Holly at the ship's helm, a back-up plan is in place for any circumstance.

According to The Mirror , bosses have been in conversation about who to draft in if they were to lose Holly, describing Alison as an 'asset' to the channel.

A source told the publication: 'ITV bosses are clear they want Holly to return to This Morning next year. But while a question mark hangs over her future, there have been conversations about who could step in if she decided to go.'

'Top of that list is Alison. She has gone from being seen as a safe pair of hands to a real asset to the channel,' they explained.

The source continued that the channel are also looking at other pairings for Alison than Dermot, including with another show favourite - Josie Gibson.

Adding that numerous replacements would be trialled if Holly were to ever leave, the insider compared the instance to when Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain and a slew of combination hosting duos were trialled.

Meanwhile a source told MailOnline that 'both Holly and Alison are much loved, respected and valued members of the This Morning family and have been so for over 14 and 20 years respectively. Both women very much enjoy working with each other on the show and are friends outside of the show also.'

An ITV spokesperson said: 'We don't comment on speculation around artists' contracts'.

WHAT IS KAWASAKI DISEASE?

A child with Kawasaki disease has a high temperature that lasts for 5 days or longer, and possibly 1 or more of the following symptoms:

• a rash

• swollen glands in the neck

• dry, red cracked lips

• a swollen, bumpy, red tongue (“strawberry tongue”)

• red inside the mouth and at the back of the throat

• swollen and red hands and feet

• red eyes

After a few weeks, and with the correct treatment, the symptoms become less severe, but it can take longer than this in some children.

Source: NHS

Alison has been a smash hit on the show since presenting on a Friday alongside Dermot - gaining an army of fans over the past year.

It's been quite the uprising from the presenter, who first rose to fame with an appearance on Big Brother in 2002.

She's also starred on more reality TV , appearing on I'm A Celebrity in 2010 and Celebrity Masterchef in 2014 and Celebrity Fit Club, to name a few.

Alison was even nominated for the Best Presenter gong at the National Television Awards, losing out to long-standing winners Ant and Dec.