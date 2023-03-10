Cheryl Burke Reacts to Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Wanting Kids With Chilli, Reveals Whether She’s a Fan of TLC

Rooting for him? Cheryl Burke shared her unfiltered thoughts after ex-husband Matthew Lawrence revealed he's "trying" to have children with TLC's Chilli .

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, opened up about her divorce from the Mrs. Doubtfire actor, 43, during an interview on "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison," noting that she wasn't surprised that Lawrence wants to start a family.

"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations [about it when we were together]," she said on the Thursday, March 9, episode. "But I always had said, 'As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment.' But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs."

Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence, and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas. Shutterstock (3)

When it comes to Lawrence's possible next chapter , Burke confessed, "I really do wish him well. … I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chilli. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that."

The choreographer went on to say that she's a fan of TLC, but she probably won't be "going to a concert" any time soon. "But I will still sing along to the song 'No Scrubs,'" she added.

Burke and the Boy Meets World alum dated on and off for several years before tying the knot in 2019 . Us Weekly confirmed in February 2022 that the former Dance Moms star filed for divorce , citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She listed their date of separation as January 7, 2022.

The exes finalized their divorce in September 2022, one month after Lawrence was first linked to the "Waterfalls" singer . News broke in January that he and Chilli are officially dating — and the pair have already considered their next steps.

"[Kids are] the game plan. That's what we're trying to do," he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. "My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

The Pennsylvania native continued to reflect on his highs and lows in love during the Friday, March 3, episode of his "Brotherly Love" podcast. "I found out that that was the reason why I was getting so off course when it comes to relationships. I wound up getting involved with people that I was trying to please and make happy," he explained. "It really didn't come down to, 'Was this a good union? Are we making each other happy? Is there trust and bonds and are there good things here?' I was just like, 'If I am going to do anything right, I am going to make sure this person is so darn happy with me.'"

While speaking with brothers Joey and Andrew Lawrence , Matthew admitted that he felt like he couldn't "make somebody else happy" on his own . "You can love someone to death, and you can be in a toxic relationship and it can spiral out of control and ruin both your lives. What works? Trust and respect," he said.

Burke reacted to her former spouse's comments on Thursday, joking that it was the "first time" she had heard Matthew's quotes. "It goes back to accountability," she told Chris Harrison . "If that's what it was for him, that's fine, but that doesn't mean it was like that for me. ... Life is a choice."