Opening Line: Indiana Slight Favorite vs. Maryland in Big Ten Quarterfinal

Even though Indiana lost to Maryland by double-digits in late January, the Hoosiers are a very slight favorite over the Terrapins in their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Friday night. Here's the latest on the point spread, plus a great breakdown of both teams against the number this season.

CHICAGO — Even though Indiana lost to Maryland by double-digits in late January, the Hoosiers are a very slight favorite over the Terrapins in their Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup on Friday night.

No. 3-seeded Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite over No. 6-seed Maryland according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 135.

*** 8:30 p.m. ET UPDATE: Indiana is now a 2.5-point favorite, with late money coming in on the Hoosiers. ***

Maryland won the only meeting 66-55 on Jan. 31 in College Park, in one of the worst losses of the season for the Hoosiers. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino was just 1-for-14 that day. The Terrapins already have a game under their belt here at the United Center. They beat Minnesota 70-54 on Thursday night.

Here is a thorough breakdown on what Indiana has done all season, both straight up and against the spread:

Indiana by the numbers

Indiana overall record: 21-10

Indiana overall vs. spread: 15-16

------

Indiana home record: 15-2

Indiana home vs. spread: 10-7

---

Indiana road record: 5-7

Indiana road vs spread: 4-8

---

Indiana neutral court record: 1-1

Indiana neutral court vs. spread: 1-1

------

Indiana record as favorite: 18-4

Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 12-10

---

Indiana record as underdog: 3-6

Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 3-6

Indiana vs. the spread

Here's what Indiana has done this season, straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 7 — Beat Morehead State 88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

88-53 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 — Beat Bethune-Cookman 101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won)

101-49 as a 32.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 18 — Won at Xavier 81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

81-79 as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat Miami of Ohio 86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won)

86-56 as a 27.5-point favorite in Indianapolis (won) Nov. 23 — Beat Little Rock 86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost)

86-67 as a 29..5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 25 — Beat Jackson State 90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won)

90-51 as a 28.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

77-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 3 — Lost at Rutgers 63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost)

63-48 as a 3-point favorite (lost) Dec. 7 — Beat Nebraska 81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won)

81-55 as a 12.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 10 — Lost to No. 10 Arizona 89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

89-75 in Las Vegas as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 17 — Lost at No. 8 Kansas 84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost)

84-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 20 — Beat Elon 96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

96-72 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 23 — Beat Kennesaw State 69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost)

69-55 as a 17.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 5 — Lost at Iowa 91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost)

91-89 as a 1.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 8 — Lost to Northwestern 84-83 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)

84-83 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 11 — Lost at Penn State 85-66 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)

85-66 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost) Jan. 14 — Beat No. 18 Wisconsin 63-45 as a 4-point favorite (won)

63-45 as a 4-point favorite (won) Jan. 19 — Won at Illinois 80-65 as a 6.5-point underdog (won)



80-65 as a 6.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 22 — Beat Michigan State 82-63 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

82-63 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 25 — Won at Minnesota 61-57 as an 11.5-point favorite (lost)

61-57 as an 11.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 28 — Beat Ohio State 86-70 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

86-70 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 31 — Lost at Maryland 66-55 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost)

66-55 as a 2.5-point underdog (lost) Feb. 4 — Beat No. 1 Purdue 79-74 as a 1-point favorite (won)

79-74 as a 1-point favorite (won) Feb. 7 — Beat No. 24 Rutgers 66-60 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

66-60 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 11 — Won at Michigan 62-61 as a 2.5-point underdog (won)

62-61 as a 2.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 15 — Lost at Northwestern 64-62 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost)

64-62 as a 1.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 18 — Beat Illinois 71-68 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost)

71-68 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 21 — Lost at Michigan State 80-65 as a 3.5-point underdog (lost)

80-65 as a 3.5-point underdog (lost) Feb. 25 — Won at No. 5 Purdue 79-71 as a 6.5-point underdog (won)

79-71 as a 6.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 28 — Lost to Iowa 90-68 as a 6.5-point favorite (Iost)

90-68 as a 6.5-point favorite (Iost) March 5 — Beat Michigan 75-73 in overtime as a 4.5-point favorite (lost)

Maryland vs. the spread

Maryland is 21-11 on the season and went 11-9 in the Big Ten during the regular season. They had the strangest stat line in the league, winning all 10 league home games and going just 1-9 away from home.

They are 20-12 against the spread this season, but 13 of those covers came at home. They haven't been nearly as good away from College Park. Here's what Maryland has done this season, straight up and against the number: