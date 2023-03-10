Open in App
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcd6o_0lEPbgIQ00

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22) Friday. Tip from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The 76ers beat the Blazers 105-95 on Jan. 19 with Philly covering as a 2-point road favorite while the Under 235 hit.

The Trail Blazers lost to Boston on the road 115-93 Wednesday, failing to cover as a 9.5-point underdog. They are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) and straight up in their current road trip. Portland is 32-33-1 ATS on the season.

The 76ers beat Minnesota 117-94 Tuesday, covering as a 3.5-point road underdog. They are coming off a 5-game road trip in which they went 4-1 straight up and 3-2 ATS. They are 38-27 ATS this season.

Trail Blazers at 76ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:24 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Trail Blazers +325 (bet $100 to win $325) | 76ers -400 (bet $400 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Trail Blazers +8.5 (-105) | 76ers -8.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Trail Blazers at 76ers key injuries

Trail Blazers

  • G Anfernee Simons (ankle) questionable

76ers

  • Not yet submitted

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Trail Blazers at 76ers picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 118, Trail Blazers 108

AVOID.

The Blazers are just 14-20 straight up on the road this season while Philadelphia is 24-10 at home. Pass here as neither risk presents great value.

BET 76ERS -8.5 (-115).

Portland hasn’t been great at covering on the road either, posting just a 16-18 ATS record. The 76ers, on the other hand, are 21-12-1 ATS at home this season. They are also 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The 76ers also rank No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage while Portland ranks 23rd in 3-point defense. That should be a part of its game Philly should exploit. The Blazers are just 2-4 ATS in their last 6 as well.

Take 76ERS -8.5 (-115).

LEAN UNDER 231.5 (-105).

The 76ers have gone Under in 5 of their last 8 games. The Blazers, who have had a total this high or higher in each of their last 6 games, have gone Under in 5 of them.

The 76ers rank 26th in pace with Portland sitting 23rd, so both teams will look to have this played at a slow tempo. That said, ultimately back the UNDER 231.5 (-105).

