Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22) Friday. Tip from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The 76ers beat the Blazers 105-95 on Jan. 19 with Philly covering as a 2-point road favorite while the Under 235 hit.

The Trail Blazers lost to Boston on the road 115-93 Wednesday, failing to cover as a 9.5-point underdog. They are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) and straight up in their current road trip. Portland is 32-33-1 ATS on the season.

The 76ers beat Minnesota 117-94 Tuesday, covering as a 3.5-point road underdog. They are coming off a 5-game road trip in which they went 4-1 straight up and 3-2 ATS. They are 38-27 ATS this season.

Can you survive? New pro and college basketball survivor pools are here at USA TODAY Sports! Free to play; terms and conditions apply. Join now!

Trail Blazers at 76ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:24 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Trail Blazers +325 (bet $100 to win $325) | 76ers -400 (bet $400 to win $100)

: Trail Blazers +325 (bet $100 to win $325) | 76ers -400 (bet $400 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Trail Blazers +8.5 (-105) | 76ers -8.5 (-115)

: Trail Blazers +8.5 (-105) | 76ers -8.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 231.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Trail Blazers at 76ers key injuries

Trail Blazers

G Anfernee Simons (ankle) questionable

76ers

Not yet submitted

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Trail Blazers at 76ers picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 118, Trail Blazers 108

AVOID.

The Blazers are just 14-20 straight up on the road this season while Philadelphia is 24-10 at home. Pass here as neither risk presents great value.

BET 76ERS -8.5 (-115).

Portland hasn’t been great at covering on the road either, posting just a 16-18 ATS record. The 76ers, on the other hand, are 21-12-1 ATS at home this season. They are also 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The 76ers also rank No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage while Portland ranks 23rd in 3-point defense. That should be a part of its game Philly should exploit. The Blazers are just 2-4 ATS in their last 6 as well.

Take 76ERS -8.5 (-115).

LEAN UNDER 231.5 (-105).

The 76ers have gone Under in 5 of their last 8 games. The Blazers, who have had a total this high or higher in each of their last 6 games, have gone Under in 5 of them.

The 76ers rank 26th in pace with Portland sitting 23rd, so both teams will look to have this played at a slow tempo. That said, ultimately back the UNDER 231.5 (-105).

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.