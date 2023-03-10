Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions
By Nathan Beighle,
4 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22) Friday. Tip from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Trail Blazers vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
The 76ers beat the Blazers 105-95 on Jan. 19 with Philly covering as a 2-point road favorite while the Under 235 hit.
The Trail Blazers lost to Boston on the road 115-93 Wednesday, failing to cover as a 9.5-point underdog. They are 2-2 against the spread (ATS) and straight up in their current road trip. Portland is 32-33-1 ATS on the season.
The 76ers beat Minnesota 117-94 Tuesday, covering as a 3.5-point road underdog. They are coming off a 5-game road trip in which they went 4-1 straight up and 3-2 ATS. They are 38-27 ATS this season.
The Blazers are just 14-20 straight up on the road this season while Philadelphia is 24-10 at home. Pass here as neither risk presents great value.
BET 76ERS -8.5 (-115).
Portland hasn’t been great at covering on the road either, posting just a 16-18 ATS record. The 76ers, on the other hand, are 21-12-1 ATS at home this season. They are also 3-2 ATS in their last 5 home games.
The 76ers also rank No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage while Portland ranks 23rd in 3-point defense. That should be a part of its game Philly should exploit. The Blazers are just 2-4 ATS in their last 6 as well.
Take 76ERS -8.5 (-115).
LEAN UNDER 231.5 (-105).
The 76ers have gone Under in 5 of their last 8 games. The Blazers, who have had a total this high or higher in each of their last 6 games, have gone Under in 5 of them.
The 76ers rank 26th in pace with Portland sitting 23rd, so both teams will look to have this played at a slow tempo. That said, ultimately back the UNDER 231.5 (-105).
