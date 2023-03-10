A Message from The Publisher

I’ve heard from many of our loyal readers through email, phone calls, texts, and seeing you out and about, that you’re unhappy with the changes to our comic section, and that’s prompted me to give you some context surrounding that change.

Comics and puzzles, like many other widely used items in the newspaper, are controlled by a third party who sells the rights to use them to us. These companies negotiate with the creators and in turn, sell them as packages to us for use in our printed and digital products. The cost of these, like everything else we use, has increased steadily over the years and more so recently. Just as you’ve seen increases in things, we’ve seen price increases in everything that we use as well: paper, ink, plates, strapping, gas, postage, provided content, etc. have gone up as much as 50 percent in the past year. In fact, there are very few things that we’ve not seen go up in price, even just a little.

We are unlike many retailers who’ve seen their hard costs rise, we can’t just pass along price increases to our customers. Both advertisers and subscribers have balked at that, and it’s not as easy as adding a quarter to a hamburger or a dollar to a pair of pants. While we have been able to raise prices moderately for some of our products, controlling costs is the best way to ensure we continue to be a viable entity to our owners. Yes, we are a business and being profitable is important for us to continue to provide you with the local news and information you desire.

I say all of this so you can be aware that we didn’t just change the comics and puzzles to be changing them. Increased costs prompted us to have to look for alternatives to what we had been providing for several years. We are fortunate that we have some advertisers who continue to sponsor what we have today or it’s possible that we might not even have that.

I knew that changing the comics and puzzles would bring about some consternation among our readers. Changing anything that’s been a staple over time isn’t easy, and we never take the changes we must make lightly. While you may not be happy, I hope you understand.

Recently several newspapers that published daily throughout Southern Ohio announced that they were moving to a two-times-a-week publication. Reducing print days or closing publications all together is becoming the norm in our business. We are fortunate to still have a newspaper in our town that’s printed three times per week and offered five times per week in a digital format, not to mention our online presence which many take advantage of daily. My mission is to keep it that way. But it doesn’t come without having to make some hard decisions from time to time.

I want to thank you for being a loyal reader and supporter of local journalism. Your support is why we can continue to do what we do. If you want to help us, buy a gift subscription for someone you know or subscribe if you are reading this at a friend’s house, a coffee shop, or local business. Along with our advertiser’s support, it’s our lifeline and we can’t do it without you.

If you have any thoughts, comments, or feedback I welcome it. Feel free to email me at rbaker@cmpapers.com, call my office at 606.564.9091 ext. 1291, or if you are in downtown and want to stop by to chat, my door is open.