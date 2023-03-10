Jets players perform cheesehead-burning ritual in attempt to woo Aaron Rodgers

The Witch 2 is taking a weird direction, but sequels are tough.

Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, and Garrett Wilson delivered on a "very" recent promise Gardner made to burn the infamous cheesehead he wore after the Jets beat the Packers last year, joined by two of Rodgers' potential weapons in New York.

It was reported Thursday Rodgers to the Jets seemed to have an incredibly high probability, with the two sides being in contact.

Gardner has already indicated the Jets may be looking to bring in some of Rodgers' other veteran Packers teammates, so perhaps he thinks this will seal the deal. The promise in question came March 7, and was accompanied by a promise to not pick Rodgers off in practice.

Gardner posted the video to his Youtube channel.

MORE: Aaron Rodgers trade tracker: Latest news, rumors on Jets, Raiders and more

In the description, Gardner said:

"So many Jets fans want Aaron Rodger to become a New York Jet & I told him i'll burn the Cheesehead if he became a Jet, so I'm manifesting it for the fans that want that by burning the Cheesehead before he makes his decision!"

Hall and Wilson also openly talked about how Rodgers would make the Jets offense better.

It's an aggressive approach from the Jets, but it's good to see the young corps seems to be so all-in on making the team better. Now the ball is in the Jets and Rodgers' court to get the deal done now that the "ritual" is complete.