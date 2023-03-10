Car crashes through North Carolina airport terminal after driving onto tarmac

A car has crashed through the terminal of Wilmington International Airport after driving through a fence and onto the airport's tarmac on Thursday night, according to a statement from airport officials released late Thursday.

According to local outlets, the car breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac. The car then reportedly retreated from the tarmac and the driver was engaged by police.

The car ultimately ended up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows and the driver was subsequently detained by police.

"This evening, an automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies," read a statement from Wilmington International Airport. "The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning."

Photos from the scene showed a vehicle with significant front-end damage inside the terminal of the airport with broken glass and debris covering the floor of the airport terminal.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver or give further details on exactly how the suspect was able to breach the fence of the airport.

Charges are expected to be filed in this case and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Clara McMichael and Amanda Maile contributed to this report.