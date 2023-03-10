Daisy Jones and The Six’s Josh Whitehouse Says Eddie and Camila’s Hookup Will ‘Cause Some Drama’ With Fans: It Adds a ‘Bit of Spice’

Look at Eddie and Camila now. Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation has made a few changes, but perhaps the biggest rewrite is revealed in episode 6, which dropped on Thursday, March 9.

In “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night,” it’s revealed that Eddie ( Josh Whitehouse ) and Camila Dunne ( Camila Morrone ), hook up — which never happened in Taylor Jenkins Reid ’s 2019 book.

“I feel like it was a bit of a sad thing, really, because she doesn't stay with him, and he wanted her so much his whole life. And really Billy, I think Billy doesn't really appreciate Camila as much as he should. [Or as much] as Eddie,” Whitehouse, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly of the bombshell.

“I don't know [how fans will react],” he added. “It depends whose side they're on. … [It’s] a little bit of spice. But I think it'll cause some drama, for sure.”

Sebastian Chacon , who plays drummer Warren Rojas, was taken aback by the development between the two characters. “I mean, I remember reading that episode and being like, ‘No way!’ Like, it wasn't in the book. It was just, like, a total shock. I was shocked when I read that in there,” he told Us . “That's gonna be a big moment.”

Billy Dunne ( Sam Claflin ) and Daisy Jones ( Riley Keough ) finally give in to temptation in the episode too, with their band members taking notice of their chemistry more and more. In one scene, Billy even tries to deflect how he feels about Daisy (who some may call his twin flame) to a nosy Rolling Stone journalist.

“It's not what you think, man. You've seen Bonnie and Clyde, right? Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. The sparks were flying in front of the camera and then they had their lives. And that's how me and Daisy are,” he says.

When asked whether it's just an act on stage, he explains: “Not exactly, no. But it's not real life either. It's kind of the point.”

Camila, however, is just as suspicious. After catching Billy having a late-night phone call with Daisy about the telling track “Please” (“I used to be the first person you played things for,” she later tells him) and seeing them argue at the band’s album cover photo shoot, she leaves a surprised Billy at home to get a drink by herself.

At the L.A. pool lounge, she unexpectedly runs into Eddie, who has been fawning over her since the group’s Pittsburgh days. He quickly walks away from the woman he was speaking with to join her at the bar.

“Wow, you'd choose me over a sure thing like that?” Camila asks.

Eddie replies: “I'd choose you over everyone.”

In the present day, Camila looks back on that night and tells the camera: “There were just so many secrets. I think I just needed one of my own."

Despite Eddie’s resentment toward Billy, in real life the actors are quite close. “It was great working with Sam. Sam's one of the loveliest guys I've ever met on the planet,” Whitehouse told Us of Claflin, 36. “We were all good friends by that point, and having the opportunity to just kind of play these characters was a wonderful collaboration. I think it was really fun digging into the why of why they clash and sort of trying to figure out what Eddie's gripe is, you know? It was just a real pleasure working alongside Sam.”

Although Whitehouse leaves it to the audience to decide whether Daisy or Camila is Billy’s true love — "That’s the question of the whole series, right?” he teases — he and Chacon, 29, are upfront with who they think is The One.

“Love is people who want to raise each other up and care about each other's spiritual growth, and it's Camila. But the passion and fire — not sustainable. I think it's gotta be Camila if you're thinking about it that way,” Chacon explained to Us . “Like, a healthy way.”

“Yeah,” Whitehouse agreed. “I feel like it’s Camila.”

The musical drama also stars Suki Waterhouse , Will Harrison , Nabiyah Be , Tom Wright and Timothy Olyphant .

Daisy Jones & The Six ’s first six episodes are now on Prime Video. Episodes 7 and 8 will premiere on March 17 and the final two on March 24.