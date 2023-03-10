Raiders Receive Two Compensatory Draft Picks

The Las Vegas Raiders will have compensatory picks in the fifth and sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 NFL Draft just got even more interesting for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Raiders have been awarded two compensatory picks in this year's draft.

They will have the No. 174th overall pick in the fifth round and the No. 214th overall pick in the sixth round.

According to the league: "A team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks."

The league also stated: "The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors."

The Raiders lost six compensatory free agents -- cornerback Brandon Facyson, cornerback Casey Hayward, defensive end Quinton Jefferson, wide receiver Zay Jones, quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker Nicholas Morrow in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Raiders acquired four compensatory free agents -- cornerback Anthony Averett, wide receiver Mack Hollins, edge rusher Chandler Jones and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

As it stands now, the Raiders will have a total of 11 picks in this year's draft.

Las Vegas was one of 16 teams to be awarded compensatory picks. In total, 37 were given out.

The 2023 NFL Draft will go from April 27-29 and be held at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. March 7, 2023, before 4 p.m. EST, is the club's deadline to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

March 13-15 is the free agent negotiation period. Starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

