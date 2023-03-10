Open in App
Leicester vs Chelsea: Blues up against struggling Foxes as they look to build on HUGE Champions League win – stream, TV

By Nyle Smith,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etm7r_0lEOjo4N00

CHELSEA return to Premier League action with a trip to Leicester - and Graham Potter will be feeling more positive than he has in recent weeks.

The Blues dug deep to qualify for the Champions League quarter-final after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (2-1 agg) on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iX5t4_0lEOjo4N00
Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz inspire Chelsea to a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund Credit: Getty

And it was a result that pressure off Graham Potter's shoulders.

However, Chelsea are embarrassingly 29 points behind league leaders Arsenal - making them closer to the foot of the table.

But the West London outfit still have an outside chance of securing a top four spot and they'll be confident of making up some ground by taking on out-of-form Leicester.

When is the Leicester vs Chelsea?

  • Leicester's Premier League encounter against Chelsea will take place TODAY, Saturday, March 11.
  • It is scheduled to get underway at 3pm UK time.
  • King Power Stadium is the allocated arena for this huge contest and it can host approximately 32,261 supporters.
  • Raheem Sterling's double was enough to see the Blues run out 2-1 winners when the sides last met in August.

Is Leicester vs Chelsea on TV?

  • Unfortunately, Leicester vs Chelsea will NOT be broadcast live on TV in the UK.
  • This is due to the Saturday TV football blackout.
  • However, fans can follow SunSport's live blog for minute-by-minute coverage of the game.

What is the team news?

Brendan Rodgers' injury woes continue as Harvey Barnes had to be withdrawn at halftime during Leicester's loss to Southampton.

Meaning the Foxes star is likely to sit on the side-lines along with James Justin, Youri Tielemans and Victor Kristiansen.

While Ryan Bertrand and Jonny Evans are huge doubts ahead of the match.

Elsewhere, Graham Potter will be able to call upon Mason Mount again after he missed the Borussia Dortmund win through suspension.

And N'Golo Kante could be given some game time as the World Cup winner is back in full training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntmcd_0lEOjo4N00
N'Golo Kante is back in full training for Chelsea Credit: Getty

What is the odds?

  • Leicester to win 14/5
  • Draw 12/5
  • Chelsea to win 20/21

*Odds courtesy of Ladbrokes are correct at time of publication

