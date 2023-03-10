Austell
Change location
See more from this location?
Austell, GA
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Austell (GA) Firefighter Helps Deliver His Own Granddaughter at Fire Station
By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors,4 days ago
By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors,4 days ago
Austell (GA) Fire Department posted the following on its Facebook page:. Born at 12:28 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, this baby girl made her...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0