Five wrestlers we’re hoping to see in WWE 2K24

WWE 2K23 is just around the corner and it has a robust roster of athletes.

We already know all the wrestlers, and the ones being added in DLC.

We made a wishlist for WWE2K24 Credit: 2K Sports

However, we can’t help but wish there were a few more names added to that list.

Here’s the five wrestlers we hope to see in the next WWE 2K game.

Jay White

Jay White is currently a free agent. He was expected to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling for a while.

However, since he lost his match to Eddie Kingston, the departure is official.

We don’t know who he will end up signing with just yet, but most think it will be the WWE.

If he does join, we think it could be as early as the Raw that follows WrestleMania, giving plenty of time to get ready for 2K24.

Candice LeRae

LaRae is the strangest omission from this year’s roster.

She disappeared from the WWE in July 2021, later revealing she was pregnant. She remained on leave until her contract expired in May 2022.

Despite this she came back in September, and was playable in WWE 2K22.

In fact, she returned before Bray Wyatt who is coming to DLC, so we definitely expect to see her in 2K24.

Gallus

The trio of real-life brothers Joe and Mark Coffey, alongside Wolfgang, held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships from 2019 to 2021.

Not only this but all three of them have performed well in single competitions too.

Despite this they didn’t make it onto the WWE 2K23 roster which has more NXT wrestlers than ever before.

They were likely missed as NXT UK folded, but this makes them ripe for next year’s roster.

Ric Flair

Ric Flair was one of the greatest of all time, but a few moves he made outside of WWE are the likely reason he was cut.

In July, 2022, he competed in an independent show called ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’ which was horrifying to behold.

He’s 74 and it’s painful to watch him in the ring, but WWE 2K can restore him to his former glory.

Hopefully he’ll reach an agreement with WWE so that he appears in the games once more.

Kenny Omega

Omega is the poster boy for AEW, and someone who would never join WWE.

However, things are changing at AEW, and Cody Rhodes also said he’d never be a part of WWE.

Omega said he’s ‘open-minded’ to joining WWE, and his AEW contract expires this year. WWE will be certain to try to get him on board.

There’s a decent chance the Omega will join the WWE roster, and from there he’s certain to make a game appearance.

Written by Ryan Woodrow and Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

