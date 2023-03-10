Victims robbed at gunpoint by group of men on North, West sides

Armed suspects rob victims on Chicago's North, West sides 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a spree of armed robberies with four just happening Friday morning.

The first four robberies started around 9 p.m. Wednesday and ended right after midnight. Then, another five occurred just before midnight Thursday into Friday morning.

In each case, four men would approach victims on the walkway and rob them of their belongings. The group would then drive off in a waiting vehicle.

In one robbery, the suspects hit the victim in the side of the head.

Incident times and locations:

· 1500 block of West Altgeld Street on March 8, 2023, at 8:40 p.m.

· 700 block of West Fulton Market on March 8, 2023, at 10:20 p.m.

· 1000 block of West 18th Street on March 8, 2023, at 10:45 p.m.

· 1700 block of South Union Avenue on March 9, 2023, at 12:50 a.m.

· 3400 block of North Marshfield on March 9, 2023, at 11:45 PM

· 3300 block of North Ashland on March 10, 2023, at 12:18 AM

· 1000 block of West Belmont on March 10, 2023, at 2:30 AM

· 2200 block of West Madison on March 10, 2023, at 2:25 AM

· 700 block of North Ashland on March 10, 2023, at 3:30 AM

The suspects were described as four African American males, 18-22 years old, wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts, dark-colored pants, and dark ski masks.

In one of the incidents in the 1000 block of West Belmont early Friday morning, a 24-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when five suspects got out of a black SUV armed with handguns, according to Chicago police. The suspects took the victim's cell phone, lap top and backpack. The man was not injured.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, the victim's friend said he wasn't hurt, but that the suspect took his luggage and wallet too.

"Getting out of an Uber, he took maybe about five steps and all of the sudden, there was an SUV parked right here," said Eric. S. "Four, five men came out and surrounded him and took all of his stuff. I don't think they held him at gunpoint, but more so flashing their weapons."

The friend added the crime numbers in the city "is upsetting."

"You just always have to look over your shoulder, be aware when you're out," he said.

Police are asking residents to be extra alert, especially with the busy weekend ahead.

What you can do:

· Be aware of these crimes and alert family and friends who live in the area

· Be aware of your surroundings and free from distractions

· If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm

· Pay special attention to suspicious individuals or vehicles in the area

· Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information

· If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on the scene when possible or obtain contact information

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives -

Area 3 Detective Division at 312-744-8263.