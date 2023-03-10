Open in App
Anton Turkalj says Vitor Petrino is 'easy money' before UFC Fight Night 221

By Farah HannounKen Hathaway,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3GVP_0lENnLWb00

LAS VEGAS – Like his opponent Vitor Petrino, Anton Turkalj doesn’t expect their matchup to go the distance.

Turkalj (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) takes on Petrino (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) in Saturday’s main card opener at The Theater at Virgin Hotels. The card streams on ESPN+.

After dropping his promotional debut in a short-notice fight against Jailton Almeida at UFC 279, Turkalj is moving back down to light heavyweight to take on fellow finisher Petrino. But Turkalj doesn’t only expect a finish because of their styles. He also doesn’t think Petrino has the cardio for a 15-minute battle.

“I saw him, and I felt like he’s gonna be a good matchup for me,” Turkalj told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 221 media day. “So, easy money.”

He continued, “I don’t think he has the conditioning to go three rounds. He’s like a muscular guy, good looking, but it doesn’t matter how good you look. This is MMA.”

Watch the video of Turkalj’s complete pre-fight media availability above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 221.

