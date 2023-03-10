Open in App
Seattle, WA
Seahawks 'know where it’s going' with free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner

By Liz Mathews,

4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks may have a chance at reuniting with a familiar face this offseason. General manager John Schneider confirmed Thursday that he and coach Pete Carroll have been in talks with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“We’ve been able to talk to Bobby now and address some of those things, so it’s worked out great,” Schneider said during his weekly radio hit on Seattle Sports 710 am. “We’re gonna be in communication as we go along throughout free agency now.”

Wagner represents himself, acting as his own agent, similar to other former Seahawks like offensive lineman Russell Okung and cornerback Richard Sherman.

“We have been able to now, so (Carroll) and I were able to talk to him the other day, and we had a great, awesome, frank conversation, so he knows where we are, and we know where he’s at,” Schneider continued. “We have so much respect for him personally and professionally, so we were able to talk through some things and yeah, we know where it’s going.”

Free agency and the new league year officially start on Wednesday, but Monday begins the legal tampering period, so stay tuned!

