At least six killed in shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses center in Germany



A t least six people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witnesses community center in Hamburg, Germany, on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. local time and that when officers showed up, they heard a gunshot on the top floor of the three-story building. When officers entered, they saw several people dead and several others injured on the bottom floor. They also found someone dead on the top floor, where they heard the gunshot, whom they suspect to have been the shooter.

(Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP) Police officers in special equipment walk through a Jehovah's Witness building in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, March 9, 2023. German police say shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded.



The name of the suspect has not been given, nor has a suspected motive been drawn. Hamburg police said officers are "working at full speed" in investigating the shooting, and more details are expected to be given in the coming hours. The building was initially described by police as being a church.

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher called the deadly shooting "shocking" and offered his "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims.

Mass shootings in Germany are uncommon. A 2022 study found that between 1998 and 2019, the country only had five mass shootings.

Hamburg is Germany's second-largest city behind Berlin.