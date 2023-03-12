At least six killed in shooting at Jehovah's Witnesses center in Germany

Police said the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. local time and that when officers showed up, they heard a gunshot on the top floor of the three-story building. When officers entered, they saw several people dead and several others injured on the bottom floor. They also found someone dead on the top floor, where they heard the gunshot, whom they suspect to have been the shooter.
The name of the suspect has not been given, nor has a suspected motive been drawn. Hamburg police said officers are "working at full speed" in investigating the shooting, and more details are expected to be given in the coming hours. The building was initially described by police as being a church.
Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher called the deadly shooting "shocking" and offered his "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims.
