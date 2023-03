kilrradio.com

Construction Begins Monday on U.S. Highway 71 Project By KILR-FM 95.9, 4 days ago

By KILR-FM 95.9, 4 days ago

(Sioux City)--Construction will begin Monday on the U.S. Highway 71 project through Arnolds Park and Okoboji. The first phase is from Okoboji Grove Road through ...