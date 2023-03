luxurylaunches.com

Billionaires, why get a helicopter when you can go island hopping in this all-electric amphibious seaplane By Sayan Chakravarty, 4 days ago

By Sayan Chakravarty, 4 days ago

Most of the zero-emission aircraft concepts we’ve seen thus far have been largely restricted to electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) flying crafts with limited ...