Open in App
CBS LA

U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February as hiring remained strong

By Aimee Picchi,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vfee_0lEN35nj00

Employers across the U.S. added 311,000 jobs in February, a sign the labor market remains solid even as the Federal Reserve tries to slow economic growth.

The figure, released Friday by the Department of Labor, was higher than economists' expectations that employers had added about 208,000 jobs last month, according to financial data company FactSet. The jobless rate edged up to 3.6%, from 3.4% in the prior month as more Americans looked for work.

Hiring was strong among employers in the leisure and hospitality, retail and health care industries, as well as for government jobs, the Labor Department said. The U.S. has an ongoing "scarce talent market" that is prompting employers to hire, noted Becky Frankiewicz, president of the recruiting company Manpower Group.

The "overall picture is one of job growth that remains well above the economy's long-term potential and is much too hot for the Federal Reserve," wrote PNC chief economist Gus Faucher in a report.

The latest payroll numbers mark a decline from January's unexpectedly strong hiring, when employers added 517,000 jobs, or more than twice the number that economists had expected.

The stronger-than-expected job growth underscores the battle ahead for the Fed, which over the past year has sharply raised interest rates in an effort to put the brakes on the economy. The tight job market and strong hiring may heighten the risk that high inflation could persist, spurring policy makers to speed up rate hikes.

As a result of February's jobs data, the central bank is likely to raise the federal funds rate by half a percentage point when it meets in two weeks, higher than the earlier expectation from economists that the Fed would raise rates by a quarter point, Faucher noted.

Back in the job hunt

More Americans are searching for work, helping to expand the labor market. About 419,000 people joined the job market in February compared with January, according to Faucher.

That helped lift the labor force participation rate — the share of working-age adults who are working or looking for a job — to the highest rate since the pandemic, at 62.5%. Still, participation remains lower than its pre-pandemic level of 63.3% as many adults remained sidelined by health issues, child care or other issues.

The average hiring rate of the past three months is 351,000, not far off the 400,000 three-month average recorded in 2022, noted Brian Coulton, chief economist of Fitch.

"[I]f job growth stays at this pace, labor market imbalances are not going to ease," Coulton noted.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA11 hours ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL4 hours ago
Dangerous street take-over in south LA
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX13 hours ago
Woman struck, killed while crossing South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA3 days ago
1 hospitalized after train slams into vehicle in Burbank
Burbank, CA1 hour ago
Authorities: 8 dead, 7 missing off San Diego coast
San Diego, CA2 days ago
After months of calls for resignation, Kevin de León appears to be working on repairing image
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Big Bear
Big Bear Lake, CA1 day ago
An OC historic fountain's damage from a violent car crash is caught on camera
City Of Orange, NJ55 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy