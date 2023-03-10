Boone Country Connection

TILIW - Walter Kamphoefner Part 2 - $300 a semester tuition – is that good enough English? – etudiantes en la biblioteca - Conrad Weinrich and Adolphus Frick - Chain Migration – bilingual education 4 days ago

4 days ago

Gentle readers, I continue to write again about my January 14, 2023, conversation with Walter Kamphoefner, professor of history at Texas A&M. We left off ...