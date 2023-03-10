Open in App
Four Vols projected in first three rounds of 2023 NFL draft

By Zach McKinnell,

4 days ago
Draft Wire released an updated 2023 NFL mock draft on Thursday.

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is projected as the No. 27 overall selection by the Bills.

Hyatt earned first-team All-American honors and won the Biletnikoff Award last season. He set a school record with 15 receiving touchdowns.

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright is projected as the No. 43 overall selection by the Jets.

Wright started all 13 games at right tackle for the Vols and earned first-team All-SEC honors last season. He finished his career without allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games. Wright finished the 2023 NFL scouting combine with the second-best athleticism score among offensive linemen.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is projected as the No. 62 overall selection by Detroit.

Hooker was named the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and finished fifth in Heisman Memorial Trophy voting. He was a finalist for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Hooker finished his career with the fifth most passing touchdowns in school history.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is projected as the No. 64 overall selection by Chicago.

Tillman was limited in 2022 after suffering a high ankle sprain early in the season. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021 and became Tennessee’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2012. He is tied for 10th-most career receiving touchdowns (17) in school history.

