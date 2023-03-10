Open in App
Tim McGraw Shares Heartfelt Reminder With The Debut Of 'Standing Room Only'

By Kelly Fisher,

4 days ago
Photo: Robby Klein

Tim McGraw kicked off the weekend with the release of his highly-anticipated single, “Standing Room Only,” a “life affirming” track that the powerhouse country artist knew he had to record as soon as he heard it.

McGraw’s latest release comes shortly after he teased it on his social media channels, hinting that new music was on the way and sharing a few snippets, little by little . The full song finally made its debut on Friday (March 10). “Standing Room Only” prioritizes the most important things in life, and shifts perspective to a positive outlook:

“I wanna live a life, live a life/ Like a dollar and the clock on the wall don't own me/ Shine a light, shine a light/ Like mama's front porch when I'm lost and lonely/ Start forgivin' and start forgettin’/ Be somebody that's worth rememberin’/ Live a life so when I die/ There's standing room only, standing room only/ Standing room only, standing room only”

“For me, this song is so positive and life affirming… it caught my ear the first time I heard it,” McGraw said . “I hope it can be a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude, and not take things for granted. ‘Standing Room Only’ is out now! I hope you love the message as much as I do.”

Listen to “Standing Room Only” here :

