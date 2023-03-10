The best toilets on Amazon, according to their owners: Kohler, American Standard and more

Amazon

Believe it or not, toilets come with a variety of features to consider while shopping. Learn more about the best toilets on Amazon ahead.

When toilet shopping, first consider the different toilet features on the market. There are smart toilets that have bidet attachments and more, or there are standard toilets. There are wall-mounted toilets, or you can go for floor-mounted. Toilets come in different heights -- you may find chair-height easiest for sitting down. And there are more features, like soft-close lids and lids that automatically open. Plus, how do you want your toilet to flush? Do you want two buttons on top of your water tank or a lever on the side? Find these features and more ahead.

Find the ideal toilet for your home by checking out the best toilets on Amazon, according to their owners, below. These toilets are rated four stars out of five, or higher. Find reviewer-loved toilets from Kohler , American Standard and more brands ahead.

Woodbridge B-0960S toilet with smart bidet seat and wireless remote

This smart toilet offers a posterior wash, feminine wash and pulsating wash option. Plus, its water pressure is adjustable and its water is filtered. This toilet's seat activates a self-cleaning bidet/spray wand, and it flushes upon your departure for a hands-free operation. Its lid even opens automatically as you approach it.

Woodbridge B-0960S toilet with smart bidet seat and wireless remote, $940

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever SM-1T254 St. Tropez toilet

If you're seeking a more simple option that still looks sleek, pick up this toilet . It comes in four colors, and you can choose from dual flush buttons at the top of the tank or a lever on the right or left side of the tank. Its seat is soft closing.

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever SM-1T254 St. Tropez toilet, $283

Woodbridge T-0019 cotton toilet

This toilet promises easy cleaning with no bends or corners to gather dust. It's at chair height to make sitting down and standing up easy, and it's soft closing. Find it with three different top button color options.

Woodbridge T-0019 cotton toilet, $364

Kohler K-3999-0 Highline toilet

Try this comfortable chair-height toilet from Kohler. Note that a toilet seat is not included.

"The height is perfect for us and does not cause the legs to fall asleep as [our previous toilet] did," an Amazon reviewer says . "In addition, the seat will not move."

Kohler K-3999-0 Highline toilet, $343

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever Ivy SM-WT450 wall-hung toilet

How about a wall-hung toilet ? This glossy white one has two flush buttons and a soft close seat. Find it in three colors. This toilet has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon.

Swiss Madison Well Made Forever Ivy SM-WT450 wall-hung toilet, $175

American Standard 288DA114.020 288DA.114.020 toilet

This affordable American Standard toilet has a PowerWash rim that scrubs the bowl with each flush. Find it in elongated and round shapes. It's rated 4.3 stars on Amazon.

American Standard 288DA114.020 288DA.114.020 toilet, $147 (reduced from $250)

Horow HWMT-8733 small toilet

This toilet is compact, but that doesn't mean the seat is uncomfortable. Space is saved with its tank shape and size, not with its seat. This toilet offers two flush options and has a soft closing seat.

Horow HWMT-8733 small toilet, $251 (reduced from $279)

