Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

McDonald’s expands chicken sandwich lineup with new flavors

By Iman Palm,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTzWe_0lEMbJBc00

(KTLA) — McDonald’s is changing its chicken sandwich lineup with a name change and the debut of two new flavors slated to hit menus next week.

The fast-food company announced that its chicken sandwich will now have the famous “Mc” prefix and will now be known as the “McCrispy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXS30_0lEMbJBc00

“Earning your ‘Mc’ is a true McDonald’s badge of honor,” a news release said.

To commemorate the name change, McDonald’s also announced two new flavors — Bacon Ranch and Bacon Ranch Deluxe — that will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide beginning March 13.

“Both sandwiches feature our signature chicken fillet topped with applewood smoked bacon plus a creamy new Ranch Sauce – made with buttermilk, dried herbs and spices – and served on a toasted potato roll,” a news release said.

The deluxe version of the sandwich will also include shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices.

To wash it all down, customers will be able to enjoy the new McDonald’s lemonade drink, made with “real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar,” according to the McDonald’s website.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago man sues Buffalo Wild Wings over boneless wings
Chicago, IL1 day ago
1 arrested after early Saturday shooting near downtown Amarillo
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX5 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest Suffers Oscars Mishap While Arriving at Awards Show
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX15 hours ago
Harry Hamilin’s Ex-Wife Nicollette Sheridan Says Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Producers Are “Desperate”; Knocking On Her Door
Beverly Hills, CA1 day ago
Amarillo Federal Court to host injunction hearing in abortion-related lawsuit Wednesday morning
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
New Mexico Supreme Court rules on ‘illegal sentence’ surrounding parole of Raton man
Raton, NM1 day ago
Buffalo Wild Wings posts snarky tweet amid boneless wings suit
Buffalo, NY11 hours ago
Lake Meredith celebrates 58 years this spring break
Fritch, TX6 hours ago
3 Texas women missing in Mexico since last month, authorities say
Mission, TX2 days ago
13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked shed in NC, sheriff says
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Amarillo City Council approves measure to replace playground equipment at John Stiff Park
Amarillo, TX8 hours ago
Is Texas part of the South, West or Plains? Why no one can agree
Amarillo, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy