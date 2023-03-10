Open in App
The Highlander

Chili Cook-Off and Car Show benefits Candlelight Ranch

By News Staff,

6 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vJcj_0lEMZ9rz00 Pam Rodgers, Rodney and Anne Hudson enjoy the showmanship of one of the 17 chili teams that participated in the Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off March 5. See more photos on Page 5. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography
From classic cars to classic fun, the 6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show March 5 offered a multi-faceted way for attendees to participate and raise money for a good cause. The event raised money for the venue which hosts and provides programs for at-risk youngsters.

