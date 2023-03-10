Chili Cook-Off and Car Show benefits Candlelight Ranch

Pam Rodgers, Rodney and Anne Hudson enjoy the showmanship of one of the 17 chili teams that participated in the Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off March 5. See more photos on Page 5. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Pam Rodgers, Rodney and Anne Hudson enjoy the showmanship of one of the 17 chili teams that participated in the Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off March 5. See more photos on Page 5. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography From classic cars to classic fun, the 6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show March 5 offered a multi-faceted way for attendees to participate and raise money for a good cause. The event raised money for the venue which hosts and provides programs for at-risk youngsters.

