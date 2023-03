WFMZ-TV Online

Downtown Bethlehem taqueria, debuting this weekend, to stay open until 2 a.m. on select nights By Ryan Kneller, 4 days ago

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A popular food trailer serving up Mexican favorites like tacos and guacamole will soon debut its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Bethlehem. ...