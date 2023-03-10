Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
Times Leader

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate unchanged at 4.3% in January

By Bill OBoyle,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUu8X_0lEMQtCH00
Walker

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 4.3% in January.

“The January data shows stability in Pennsylvania’s economy,” L&I Acting Secretary Nancy Walker said. “Throughout 2022 and into January of this year, the unemployment rate remained steady between 4.3% and 4.4% and jobs are near record high levels.”

The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from December to 3.4%.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points below its January 2022 level and the national rate was down 0.6 percentage points over the year.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for January 2023.

At the start of each year, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) uses additional or revised information to adjust prior years’ monthly sample-based estimates.

Additionally, seasonal adjustment factors for historical labor force and non-farm jobs data are updated.

That process for Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force and non-farm jobs data through 2022 has been completed and is reflected in the analysis of January’s preliminary data.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 11,000 over the month. The employment count rose by 11,000 and resident unemployment was unchanged from December.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 14,800 over the month to 6,085,800 in January.

Jobs increased from December in six of the 11 industry super-sectors. The largest gain was in education & health services (+8,000), while trade, transportation & utilities jobs rose to a record high level. Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 190,200 with gains in all 11 super-sectors.

As of January 2023, total non-farm jobs were only 2,100 below the February 2020 record high. Four super-sectors — trade, transportation & utilities; information; financial activities; and professional & business services — were above their pre-pandemic job levels in January 2023.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. January data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN5 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL4 hours ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 hours ago
Lake-Lehman graduate Connor McGovern agrees to 3-year deal with Bills
Lehman, PA1 day ago
Byron wins 2nd straight Cup race, beats Larson at Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Padres’ Melvin ponders 6-man rotation, opening day starter
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Scheffler turns in masterpiece at Sawgrass to win Players
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
AP source: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders agree to 3-year deal
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Tuch scores 2 as Sabres rally to beat Maple Leafs 4-3
Buffalo, NY14 hours ago
Letang’s OT winner lifts Penguins by Rangers 3-2
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Joe Pepitone, flamboyant Yankees All-Star, dead at 82
New York City, NY1 day ago
Bridges, Nets withstand Jokic’s triple-double, beat Nuggets
Denver, CO1 day ago
WB Housing Authority announces $2M sprinkler project for Lincoln Plaza
Wilkes-barre, PA21 hours ago
State transportation department rejects proposed reopening of Pittston/West Pittston bridge
Pittston, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy