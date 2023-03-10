Open in App
Full order of Rams' 10 picks in 2023 NFL draft

By Cameron DaSilva,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGCyB_0lEMIRp100

In the blink of an eye, the Los Angeles Rams went from having six picks in the 2023 NFL draft to having 10. It wasn’t unexpected news because all along, the Rams planned to have 10 total picks after receiving compensatory selections for the free-agent losses they suffered last offseason.

And on Thursday, the NFL awarded the Rams four comp picks, including three in Round 5. The league announced the official draft order on Friday morning, laying out where all 259 picks land.

The Rams are without first-round and fourth-round picks due to trades for Matthew Stafford and Sony Michel, while they also gave up their fifth-rounder for Troy Hill last year. Still, they’ll have two top-70 picks, as well as three in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Here’s the full list of picks for the Rams as it stands right now.

Round 2

No. 36

Round 3

No. 69

Round 5

No. 167*

No. 171*

No. 177*

Round 6

No. 182

No. 189 (from Titans)

No. 191 (from Packers)

Round 7

No. 223 (from Detroit)

No. 251*

*compensatory pick

