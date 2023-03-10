Open in App
Columbia, TN
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Stephen Ayriss

By Jennifer Haley,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXMFy_0lELo1zV00

Stephen Ayriss, born on March 13, 1958, in Leicester, England, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023 at the age of 64 at Magnolia Health and Rehab in Columbia, Tennessee with his son by his side. He will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

At the age of ten, Stephen moved to the United States with his parents, Brian and Christine Ayriss.

Steve started his family young in the Southern California area and began to work for General Motors at their Van Nuys plant after marrying his first wife, Lori Schoneberg (Ayriss).

When GM moved to Tennessee, Steve moved himself to their new plant to continue his career. Meeting his second wife, Laurie Larion (Ayriss), they settled in Columbia and continued to work until he was able to retire at the young age of 49 with a full pension in 2006. Steve continued to enjoy retired life until his death.

Steve’s legacy continues on with his loving son, Steve Ayriss Jr., and even further still with his grandsons and great-grandchildren who also live in Tennessee. Steve was a family man and he will be deeply missed by them.

Steve was an avid and accomplished self-taught musician who spent long days and lots of hours with his musician friends, Al and Bart, producing and learning music together.

Steve deeply loved all his pets and over the years became an advocate for the local pet shelter volunteering time with the animals and helping to find them homes. He especially loved Chloe, Lucy and Coco Chanel. His pets were a big part of his family. Steve walked his dogs in the local park and met Mike, a fellow dog walker. In the beginning, Laurie, would also walk with Steve and Mike at the local park. This daily routine continued for decades. In fact, in 2010 Mike, Laurie and Steve had arranged to have a tree planted in the park in remembrance of their dogs who passed. Recently, a new friend named Bill started to join. Steve, Mike and Bill continued to share friendship and dog walks for all those years.

Stephen is survived by his son, Steve (Lore’L), his grandsons Zack Ayriss and Austin Ayriss, and his great-grandson Zack Ayriss, Jr and great-granddaughter: Madelyn Ayriss; stepson Edward Vasquez and family; sister: Suzanne Ayriss; and brother: Simon Ayriss. He was preceded in death by his son Tim and his parents Brian and Christine.

Stephen will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. His kind heart, warm smile, and love for his family and friends will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Stephen Ayriss.

A service for Stephen will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee with Bro. Bob Palmer officiating. Stephen will be laid to rest at Polk Memorial Gardens after the service.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

