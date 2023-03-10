Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
Maury County Source

OBITUARY: Maurice Trevaz Webster

By Jennifer Haley,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r3l0U_0lELmXpq00

Maurice Trevaz Webster, age 32, a resident of Columbia, passed away on March 7, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was able to give the greatest gift in donating his organs to provide a second chance at life for others.

Maurice was born July 22, 1990, in Maury County and was the son of Timothy Webster and Tanya Renae Hardiman Webster.

He attended Brown Elementary School, Whitthorne Middle School and was a 2009 graduate of Columbia Central High School. He worked as a forklift operator for Ryder. He was a member of Macedonia Church of Christ.

A true outdoorsman, Maurice enjoyed riding motorcycles, grilling, hiking, going on adventures, and traveling, especially to the beach. He loved shoes and also enjoyed working on vehicles, listening to music, and spending time with his family. He was a giving and loving person who had a good heart, never met a stranger, and always ended a conversation with “I love you.”

Along with his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughter, Tavianna Denae Webster of Kentucky; brothers, Timothy Lipscomb of Columbia, TN and Mario (Levangela) Webster of Kentucky; uncles, Reginald Webster and Charles Robinson, both of Columbia, TN; aunts, Yvonne Elaine Webster of Columbia, TN, Vanessa (Timothy) Bailey of Columbia, TN, Jesse “Lynne” Hardiman of South Carolina, and Kathy Hardiman of Columbia, TN; nephews, Darien Webster of Louisville, KY, Keyrell Lipscomb of Columbia, TN, Carmello Moore of Columbia, TN, and Lorenzo Lipscomb of Columbia, TN; nieces, Malia Lipscomb and Ashten Kegler, both of Columbia, TN; great aunt, Gladys Johnson of Nashville, TN; great nephew, Noah Lipscomb of Columbia, TN; great nieces, Angelina Lipscomb, Paris Lipscomb, and Zylenne Lipscomb, all of Columbia, TN; foster uncle, Terry Wallace of Hernando, MS; foster sister, Candace Dale Davis of Columbia, TN; girlfriend, Priscilla Sisk of Columbia, TN; the mother of his child, Brittany Bratcher of Kentucky; and a host of cousins and extended family and friends.

Maurice was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freeman and Earlie Jean Webster, and Charles and Wilnita Hardiman; great grandparents, John W. Kennedy, Jr. and Mattie Smith Kennedy, Dee O. and Earlie Mae Johnson, and Freemont and Ada B. Webster.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Brother Deltric McCullough, Sr. officiating and Brother Terry Wallace providing the eulogy. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. His body will lie in state on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://maurycountysource.com/obituaries/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Black Trans Woman Shot to Death, Found in Burning Building in Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI13 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL3 days ago
Robert Blake Dies at 89 — What Was His Net Worth?
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS1 day ago
This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews
Murfreesboro, TN5 days ago
Oak Ridge Boys Singer Calvin Newton Has Died
Lookout Mountain, GA13 hours ago
Elvis Presley's private jet arrives in Florida, YouTube star to transform it into RV
Plant City, FL3 days ago
Alabama woman wins $2 million lottery prize, plans to move out of state
Winfield, AL1 day ago
Five men charged in shooting of Miami-Dade detective expected in bond court
Miami, FL4 days ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX15 hours ago
Tennessee's Mr., Miss Basketball winners include 2024 top player in country, SEC signees
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Tootsie’s Honky Tonk owner pushes bill to exempt Lower Broadway bars from Nashville oversight
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Drag Racer Kills Army Veteran In Car Crash, Speeding Over 100mph
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy