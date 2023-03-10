OBITUARY: Maurice Trevaz Webster

Maurice Trevaz Webster, age 32, a resident of Columbia, passed away on March 7, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was able to give the greatest gift in donating his organs to provide a second chance at life for others.

Maurice was born July 22, 1990, in Maury County and was the son of Timothy Webster and Tanya Renae Hardiman Webster.

He attended Brown Elementary School, Whitthorne Middle School and was a 2009 graduate of Columbia Central High School. He worked as a forklift operator for Ryder. He was a member of Macedonia Church of Christ.

A true outdoorsman, Maurice enjoyed riding motorcycles, grilling, hiking, going on adventures, and traveling, especially to the beach. He loved shoes and also enjoyed working on vehicles, listening to music, and spending time with his family. He was a giving and loving person who had a good heart, never met a stranger, and always ended a conversation with “I love you.”

Along with his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memories his daughter, Tavianna Denae Webster of Kentucky; brothers, Timothy Lipscomb of Columbia, TN and Mario (Levangela) Webster of Kentucky; uncles, Reginald Webster and Charles Robinson, both of Columbia, TN; aunts, Yvonne Elaine Webster of Columbia, TN, Vanessa (Timothy) Bailey of Columbia, TN, Jesse “Lynne” Hardiman of South Carolina, and Kathy Hardiman of Columbia, TN; nephews, Darien Webster of Louisville, KY, Keyrell Lipscomb of Columbia, TN, Carmello Moore of Columbia, TN, and Lorenzo Lipscomb of Columbia, TN; nieces, Malia Lipscomb and Ashten Kegler, both of Columbia, TN; great aunt, Gladys Johnson of Nashville, TN; great nephew, Noah Lipscomb of Columbia, TN; great nieces, Angelina Lipscomb, Paris Lipscomb, and Zylenne Lipscomb, all of Columbia, TN; foster uncle, Terry Wallace of Hernando, MS; foster sister, Candace Dale Davis of Columbia, TN; girlfriend, Priscilla Sisk of Columbia, TN; the mother of his child, Brittany Bratcher of Kentucky; and a host of cousins and extended family and friends.

Maurice was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freeman and Earlie Jean Webster, and Charles and Wilnita Hardiman; great grandparents, John W. Kennedy, Jr. and Mattie Smith Kennedy, Dee O. and Earlie Mae Johnson, and Freemont and Ada B. Webster.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 3:30 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Brother Deltric McCullough, Sr. officiating and Brother Terry Wallace providing the eulogy. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. His body will lie in state on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

