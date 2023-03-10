Open in App
UK says needs more time to review Apple's alleged App Store monopoly

March 10 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator has extended the deadline for its analysis and review into Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) terms and conditions for app developers to May.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in March 2021 opened its investigation into Apple's distribution of apps on iOS and iPadOS devices in the UK.

The ongoing probe would consider if Apple has a dominant position in the distribution of apps on its devices in the UK.

