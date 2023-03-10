Open in App
Marble Falls, TX
See more from this location?
The Highlander

Mustangs baseball team holds off Lampasas, 4-3

By Mark Goodson Sports Writer,

6 days ago
Mustangs baseball team holds off Lampasas, 4-3 Mark Goodson Sports Writer Fri, 03/10/2023 - 03:14 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6w7i_0lELcNkk00 Cale Cochran (13) has been active on the bases for the Mustangs. Photos by Mark Goodson/The Highlander
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Py6Gx_0lELcNkk00 Brady Elwartowski played solid defense for the Mustangs against Lampasas.
Body

The Marble Falls Mustangs opened District 244A baseball action with a 4-3 win over the Lampasas Badgers Tuesday at Scearce Field.

Senior right hander Bryce Atkinson opened the game on the mound and carried a no-hit- ter through five innings against the visiting Badgers, who stormed back in the final two innings to

scare the Mustangs.

Marble Falls built a 4-0 lead behind a big two-RBI double by senior Cale Cochran. He drove in Evan Nickowski and Isaias Roman.

In the fourth inning, Canon Cochran opened the frame with a base hit and advanced on an error when Atkinson bunted back to the mound. Roman had an RBI in the three-run inning.

Atkinson had a RBI single in the second inning, driving in Davis Dreisbach for a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs kept the Badgers off the board with Atkinson recording nine strikeouts through five innings.

He stranded two Lampasas runners in the second inning when he worked the count against a persistent Tak Stinnett, the No. 8 hitter for the Badgers.

Stinnett was the losing pitcher, allowing four runs on five hits.

The Mustangs will compete in the Del Valle Tournament this weekend before returning to district play March 14 with a home matchup with the Georgetown Gateway Prep Gators.

In the Del Valle Tournament, The Mustangs will have two Friday games against Buda Hays at 9:30 a.m. and Pfluger ville Weiss at noon.

On Saturday, the Mustangs face Manor at 11:30 a.m. and host Del Valle at 4:30 p.m.

In other district openers, Burnet beat Jarrell, 12-7, and Gateway edged Lago Vista, 1-0.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Marble Falls, TX newsLocal Marble Falls, TX
Harlem Wizards high-flying interactive hoops show coming to Marble Falls
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago
Blue Bonnet Car Show revs up for big event
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago
Local students to represent co-op in Washington, D.C.
Marble Falls, TX6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DPS identifies victims in triple fatality
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
Horseshoe Bay to expand fire resources
Horseshoe Bay, TX6 days ago
Marble Falls first responders launch 'Madness' fan drive for March
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago
6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show
Marble Falls, TX6 days ago
Cross cultural powerhouse to perform at Spicewood Live
Spicewood, TX6 days ago
Chief Focus
Marble Falls, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy