Cale Cochran (13) has been active on the bases for the Mustangs. Photos by Mark Goodson/The Highlander Brady Elwartowski played solid defense for the Mustangs against Lampasas.

Mustangs baseball team holds off Lampasas, 4-3 Mark Goodson Sports Writer Fri, 03/10/2023 - 03:14 ImageBody

The Marble Falls Mustangs opened District 244A baseball action with a 4-3 win over the Lampasas Badgers Tuesday at Scearce Field.

Senior right hander Bryce Atkinson opened the game on the mound and carried a no-hit- ter through five innings against the visiting Badgers, who stormed back in the final two innings to

scare the Mustangs.

Marble Falls built a 4-0 lead behind a big two-RBI double by senior Cale Cochran. He drove in Evan Nickowski and Isaias Roman.

In the fourth inning, Canon Cochran opened the frame with a base hit and advanced on an error when Atkinson bunted back to the mound. Roman had an RBI in the three-run inning.

Atkinson had a RBI single in the second inning, driving in Davis Dreisbach for a 1-0 lead.

The Mustangs kept the Badgers off the board with Atkinson recording nine strikeouts through five innings.

He stranded two Lampasas runners in the second inning when he worked the count against a persistent Tak Stinnett, the No. 8 hitter for the Badgers.

Stinnett was the losing pitcher, allowing four runs on five hits.

The Mustangs will compete in the Del Valle Tournament this weekend before returning to district play March 14 with a home matchup with the Georgetown Gateway Prep Gators.

In the Del Valle Tournament, The Mustangs will have two Friday games against Buda Hays at 9:30 a.m. and Pfluger ville Weiss at noon.

On Saturday, the Mustangs face Manor at 11:30 a.m. and host Del Valle at 4:30 p.m.

In other district openers, Burnet beat Jarrell, 12-7, and Gateway edged Lago Vista, 1-0.