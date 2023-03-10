Mustangs golfers battle at Delaware in Burnet From Staff Reports
- Photos by Wayne Craig/ Clear Memories Marble Falls freshmen Brady Trussell hits an approach shot. The freshman shot a personal best of 94 at Delaware Springs Golf Club.
- Above, Mustang sophomore Ross Oelschleger hits out of a tough lie. Oelschleger fired a 96 Tuesday. Left, Sophomore Timothy Fogle strikes the ball Tuesday at Delaware Springs Golf Club.
The Marble Falls Mustangs sent two boys golf teams to the Burnet Golf Tournament Tues - day at Delaware Springs Golf Club.
The teams were a made up of several underclassmen. The first team shot 362 while the second team shot 418.
