Photos by Wayne Craig/ Clear Memories Marble Falls freshmen Brady Trussell hits an approach shot. The freshman shot a personal best of 94 at Delaware Springs Golf Club.

Mustang sophomore Ross Oelschleger hits out of a tough lie. Oelschleger fired a 96 Tuesday. Sophomore Timothy Fogle strikes the ball Tuesday at Delaware Springs Golf Club.

Mustangs golfers battle at Delaware in Burnet From Staff Reports Fri, 03/10/2023 - 03:14

The Marble Falls Mustangs sent two boys golf teams to the Burnet Golf Tournament Tues - day at Delaware Springs Golf Club.

The teams were a made up of several underclassmen. The first team shot 362 while the second team shot 418.