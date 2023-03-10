Cross cultural powerhouse to perform at Spicewood Live

Rick and Mark del Castillo were chosen (two guitar players out of six worldwide) by Gibson Global to launch their state of the art Dark Fire Gibson Les Paul guitar line. Contributed photo

An upcoming Spicewood Live performance will combine Spanish gui- tars' with a flamenco vibe to give live entertainment a dramatic flair on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Spicewood Arts Soci- ety, hosting the event, is a non-profit with a mis sion to bring arts to our community.

One way we do this is through our Spicewood Live performances.

Our sponsor, Spice - wood Vineyards hosts per formances with a concert beginning at 7 p.m. We are located at 1419 CO. Rd. 409, Spicewood and may be held outdoors if weath- er allows.

Dell Castillo is a cross cultural power uniting music lovers of all ages, creeds and colors.

Their original music

blends rock, Latin, blues and world music into a cinematic celebration of sound that lifts your soul. "Whether Del Castillo works in Spanish or En- glish, it rocks righteous - ly. The Spanish guitars' flamenco vibe gives a dramatic flair, abetted by Alex Ruiz's passionate vocals. They pull togeth er Latin music’s romance and rock's grit." says Bill -

board magazine.

Del Castillo has toured nationwide playing with such diverse acts as Styx, Los Lonely Boys, Ozom - atli, Kinky, Don Henley, Los Lobos, Ryan Bing - ham and Willie Nelson and toured non-stop. They performed at three of Wil - lie Nelson's Fourth of July picnics, at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival and made numerous local/ national TV appearances.

Rick and Mark del Castillo were chosen (two guitar players out of six worldwide) by Gibson Global to launch their state of the art Dark Fire Gibson Les Paul guitar line.

The band played major festivals across the US and Canada expanding their audience and fan base at a most rapid rate, earning recognition and becoming established as a touring musical act among their musical heroes and peers.

The band has collab- orated with film Director Robert Rodriguez on nu - merous projects includ ing soundtracks to “Once Upon a Time in Mexico", "Spy Kids 3-D", "Sin City", "Grind House", "Machete", "Sin City 2", "Machete Kills", "Spy Kids 4", and "Alita: Battle Angel". Bottled water and parking are included. Spicewood Vineyards' award- winning wines available for purchase. For tickets ($55), visit www. spicewoodarts.org Doors open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Come early and relax on the big porch.