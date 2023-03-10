6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show News Staff
- Artist Zuzu created a creative piece during the 6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show which was auctioned off during the fundraiser March 5. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography
- Local singer/ songwriter Pauline Reese entertains the crowds during the 6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show, Sunday, March 5.
- On March 5, Ella Raley makes her first zip line trip at the Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show.
- Lilly and Rory Parkerson beamed with their painted faces along with Leslie Bowles on March 5 during the Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off at the venue, east of Marble Falls.
- Janell and Pat Hanlon, owners of Hill Country Motorcycle Museum in Burnet, were among the winners for the Car and Motorcycle portion at the 6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show, March 5.
- The professional chili team winners at the 6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show March 5, Tacodeli, was led by Roberto Espinoza.
The 6th Annual Candlelight Ranch Chili Cook-Off and Car Show on March 5 raised funds and entertained hundreds of attendees.
