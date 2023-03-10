Kenadi Dalton will advance to the state meet in Frisco Friday, March 17 at the Comerica Center. Photos by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

Lady Mustangs send three lifters to state

Three Marble Falls girls powerlifters finished in the top two in their weight classes at the Class 4A Region II Division I powerlifting meet March 3 at Dublin High School to advance to state.

The Marble Falls team took fourth as a team.

Kenadi Dalton, Chloe Humphries and Sophia Trudeau will advance to the state meet in Frisco Friday, March 17 at the Comerica Center.

Three girls advancing to state is the most for the program.

Marble Falls' Chey -

enne Blair finished sev - enth with a squat of 210 pounds, a bench press of 120 pounds and a deadlift of 225 pounds for a total of 555 pounds.

Marble Falls' Sandra Gonzales was third in her weight class with a 305 pound squat, a 145-pound bench press and a 295 pound deadlift for a total of 745 pounds.

Marble Falls’ Chloe Humphries won her weight class by squatting 345 pounds, bench press -

ing 145 pounds and dead - lifting 335 pounds for a

total of 825 pounds.

Marble Falls’ Abigail Ybarra registered a squat of 275 pounds, a bench press of 140 pounds and a deadlift of 295 pounds for a total of 710 pounds to finish sixth. Marble Falls' Sophia Trudeau earned silver in her weight class with a 280-pound squat, a 185-pound bench press and a 295-pound deadlift for a total of 760 pounds.