Death of teenage Ukrainian refugee not suspicious, Devon police say

Albina Yevko Photograph: Devon and Cornwall Police/PA

The death of a teenage Ukrainian refugee living in Devon was not suspicious, police have said, adding she appeared to have “settled very well” in the UK.

Albina Yevko, 14, was found unconscious on Dawlish beach on Saturday after being reported missing and was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter hospital, where she later died.

After a postmortem examination, Devon and Cornwall police on Friday said they could confirm there was no third-party involvement and Albina’s death was not suspicious.

Albina had arrived with her mother, Inna Yevko, in the UK after the breakout of the Russian invasion.

DI Becky Davies said: “Following police enquiries undertaken throughout the Dawlish area, including CCTV trawls, review of Albina’s phone and a forensic postmortem, investigative officers can confirm that there was no third-party involvement and that the death of Albina Yevko is not suspicious.

“Our investigation shows that Albina had settled very well in the UK since moving from Ukraine and enjoyed living by the sea and being part of a new family. She had made good friends, both Ukranian and English in the UK, enjoyed school and was very much welcomed by the local community.

“We have informed Albina’s next of kin of our findings and we ask that their privacy is respected at such a difficult time. The police’s role is to continue gathering information surrounding this matter and to submit a file to the coroner who will hold an inquest into this death in due course.

“We would like to thank everyone who has helped us with our investigation into this matter. Our thoughts are with all who knew Albina at this tragic time.”

Residents of Dawlish have been active in organising accommodation for families who fled the war in Ukraine, as well as raising money to support those still in the country.

Just over a week ago, the Ukrainian flag was raised in Dawlish to recognise one year since Russia’s invasion. Dozens of visas were issued last year so that Ukrainians could stay with residents of the Dawlish and Teignmouth area as part of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme .

Sam Banks, the headteacher at Dawlish College, where Albina was studying, paid tribute to the teenager. “Everyone in our school community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our year 9 students, Albina Yevko,” he said.

“Our thoughts are currently with Albina’s family and loved ones and we have extended our deepest condolences and offers of support to them.

“Albina will be sorely missed by all who knew her, and we have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for staff and students affected by this terrible news.”