Drake’s Nike NOCTA Launches “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” Collection

Drake is taking the world to the tropics. The 6 God’s Nike label NOCTA is launching a “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” collection.

As per High Snobiety Champagne Papi is bringing sand and sun to his newest athleisure offerings. Earlier this year the label teased some branded scuba slides but left consumers to do a lot of guess work on when these feet pieces would release. Well it seems the drop has been finally green lighted. On Wednesday, March 8 the brand’s social media channels unveiled some visuals captured on the island.

The “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” capsule is all about “Good Times and Tan Lines” and features several vacation ready to wear pieces. Included are the aforementioned scuba slides, shorts, a t-shirt, a dad hat, a bucket hat and a baby blue soccer style jersey. “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” is available now at these souvenir shops on the island below:

Beach Hut Souvenirs

Le Vele Plaza, Unit W102,

Grace Bay Road, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ,

Turks & Caicos Islands

Caribbean Outpost

Regents Village, Suite H 103 H 104, Road,

Turks & Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ,

Turks & Caicos Islands

Caribbean Gifts

Port of Call Plaza, Shop #19-21

Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ,

Turks & Caicos Islands

If you don’t have flights booked you can wait until March 17 when it will be available on the NOCTA website here.

