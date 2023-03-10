Open in App
Atlanta, GA
92.9 The Game

Falcons expected to be among more active teams when free agency begins

By Abe Gordon92 9 The Game Mornings,

4 days ago

Free Agency is set to start next week in the NFL when legal tampering begins, and with the Falcons having more cap space than every NFL team besides the Chicago Bears, the possibilities are endless.

Many expect the Falcons to really be involved in trying to attract a few big names hard when the legal tampering period begins and Falcons Digital Reporter Scott Bair is among them.

"They're going to be active this week, within the first wave. I think one is a low number, they'll be aggressive where it fits, even if they extend Lindstrom," says Bair. "I don't think they'll get caught in an outright bidding war, but there's a lot of attractive candidates at a lot of positions of strong need."

The Falcons have close to $65 Million in available cap space, and while the Bears are way out in front of everyone with just over $95 Million available, there's a pretty big gap between the Falcons and what the next team has available (Texans with $41 Million)

To hear all of Scott Bair's comments, click here.

