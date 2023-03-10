Open in App
Elmwood Park, IL
CBS Chicago

Elmwood Park High School classes remote Friday due to 'potential threat' directed at planned walkout

By Elyssa Kaufman,

4 days ago

Elmwood Park High School classes remote Friday due to 'potential threat' directed at planned walkout 00:34

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Students at Elmwood Park High School will be e-learning Friday after a "potential threat."

The district superintendent's office told CBS 2 the decision came after they received a potential threat about a walkout planned for Friday.

Students planned the protest over safety and security concerns for 10 a.m.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will move to an e-learning day today at EPHS," School officials said in a message to the school community.

Earlier this week, there were reports of a student found with a gun on campus. But, the school didn't order a lockdown because the principal said it was not "deemed to be the safest response."

The alleged student with a weapon was located a minute after they learned of the potential threat.

