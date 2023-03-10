MBTA Announces Speed Between 10-25 Miles Per Hour on Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines Effective Immediately

As a snail crawls…

Media Availability to Be Held Friday Morning at 10 AM to Provide Additional Information

BOSTON—Tonight, the MBTA has announced speed restrictions between 10-25 miles per hour on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green Lines effective immediately.

The speed restrictions are the result of findings following a recent site visit of the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill by the Department of Public Utilities.

These actions will add additional travel time for people taking the T. The MBTA apologizes in advance for these inconveniences and remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible.

The MBTA will provide additional information on Friday, March 10, at 10 AM at a press conference at the Board Room, State Transportation Building, Ten Park Plaza, Boston, MA.

