WGME

3.2 million Calico Critters toys recalled after deaths of 2 children By Ariana St Pierre, WGME, 4 days ago

By Ariana St Pierre, WGME, 4 days ago

More than 3.2 million Calico Critter toys are being recalled after two children died. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Epoch Everlasting Play are ...