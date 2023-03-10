Open in App
Kenilworth, NJ
Kenilworth Rotary Club Welcomes Speakers on the History of Opacity Funeral Home

By Michael T. Naya, Jr.,

4 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Wednesday, March 8, members of the Kenilworth Rotary Club listened to a presentation on the history of the Opacity Funeral Home by brothers Craig and Conrad Wozniak.

The Wozniak family were founders of the Kenilworth Funeral Parlor, the former St. Theresa's Chapel on the corner of Washington Ave and N. 21st Street. Conrad Wozniak, Sr., of Newark, New Jersey owned a funeral parlor in Newark prior to their move to Kenilworth. The Kenilworth funeral home was officially opened on May 5, 1968, and the public were welcomed to attend. In 1991, Albert and his wife Ida purchased the funeral home. Albert passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of sixty-nine. Whether it be St. Theresa’s Chapel, The Kenilworth Funeral Parlor or Opacity funeral home it has served many Kenilworth residents over the years and will continue to serve for years to come.

The Kenilworth Rotary Club is in its 75th year of service to the borough of Kenilworth. If anybody is interested in joining the Kenilworth Rotary Club, please call President Terry Zuckerman at 908 - 272 - 5550.

