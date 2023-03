Rush Limbaugh's Palm Beach mansion has sold for 155-million dollars.

"The Wall Street Journal" says the two-point-seven acre property of the late talk-radio star was quietly put on the market last year.

The property has about 250 feet of ocean frontage and direct access to the beach, and the 24-thousand-square-foot main house was reportedly decorated by Limbaugh himself.

The new owner of the estate was not named.